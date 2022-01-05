Truist Securities Increases Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $96.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s previous close.

CNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.16.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.74. 53,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,012. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $85.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,653,442 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Centene by 100.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 86.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 50.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

