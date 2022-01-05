Truist Raises UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $575.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist from $520.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UNH. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

UNH traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $495.24. The company had a trading volume of 21,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $466.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 107,622 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

