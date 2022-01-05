Truist Raises Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $80.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.53. The company had a trading volume of 31,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.95. Masco has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,120. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Masco by 28.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Masco by 9.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

