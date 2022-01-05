Truist Financial Corp Sells 106,938 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 879,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106,938 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.98% of Portland General Electric worth $41,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,111.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 77,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POR. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of POR opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $53.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.48.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 67.19%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

