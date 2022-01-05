Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of CMS Energy worth $29,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 46.1% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 832,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,743,000 after acquiring an additional 262,773 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 24.7% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 954,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,004,000 after acquiring an additional 189,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 36.1% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,861,000 after acquiring an additional 97,105 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMS opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.25.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMS. Bank of America cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

