Truist Financial Corp Purchases 70 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $30,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 349.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,839,000 after buying an additional 87,665 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of WM stock opened at $164.30 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.47.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

