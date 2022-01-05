Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $28,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,167,000 after acquiring an additional 51,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,576,000 after buying an additional 143,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,793,000 after buying an additional 64,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,447,000 after buying an additional 22,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,271,000 after buying an additional 99,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $249.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $249.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

