Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Trimble were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Trimble by 6.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 393,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Trimble by 95.9% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Trimble by 46.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,262,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,157,000 after acquiring an additional 402,116 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Trimble by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 31,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.50. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

