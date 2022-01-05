Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Receives C$17.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price target on Tricon Residential and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total transaction of C$533,471.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$518,488.71. Also, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total value of C$552,633.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at C$154,088.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock traded down C$0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.73. 204,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of C$11.00 and a 1-year high of C$19.43. The company has a market cap of C$5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.33.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The firm had revenue of C$143.52 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

