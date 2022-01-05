Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trend Micro Incorporated is engaged in providing endpoint, messaging and Web security software and services. It develops security solutions that protects against a wide range of insidious threats and combined attacks including viruses, spam, phishing, spyware, botnets, and other Web attacks, including data-stealing malware. With Trend Micro, Smart Protection Network, the Company combines Internet-based technologies with smaller, lighter weight clients to stop threats. The Company operates a global network of datacenters combined with automated and manual threat correlation systems to provide customers with a real-time feedback loop of round-the-clock threat intelligence and protection. It helps in exchanging digital information by offering a comprehensive array of customizable solutions to enterprises, small and medium businesses, individuals, service providers and OEM partners. Trend Micro Incorporated is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised Trend Micro from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

TMICY stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.31. Trend Micro has a 12-month low of $46.39 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $434.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.42 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trend Micro (TMICY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.