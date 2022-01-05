Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 8,766 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,766 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 38,444 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 307,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 29.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -73.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -341.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNO. Bank of America raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.