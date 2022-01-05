Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.77 Million Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STNE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 10,630.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter worth $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in StoneCo by 80.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 46.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

StoneCo stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.83 and a beta of 2.37. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

