Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.42 Million Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Envista by 9.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Envista by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Envista in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 4,206.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Envista by 2.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $46.88.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $2,356,574.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.