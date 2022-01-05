Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 2,199 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $103,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417 over the last ninety days. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMS opened at $136.41 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.47 and a 1 year high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.96.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.