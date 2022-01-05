Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 821,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,764,000 after buying an additional 76,715 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 181,104 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.74.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

