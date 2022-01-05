TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $17,469,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in TransDigm Group by 112.8% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.72.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total transaction of $6,574,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,679,885 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDG opened at $644.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $517.37 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $620.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $628.02.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

