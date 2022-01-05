TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) Short Interest Up 169.8% in December

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 169.8% from the November 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUGC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TradeUP Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global in the third quarter worth about $361,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global in the third quarter worth about $561,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TradeUP Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in TradeUP Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TUGC opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. TradeUP Global has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85.

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

