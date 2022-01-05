Traders Buy High Volume of Mesa Air Group Call Options (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,265 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,098% compared to the average daily volume of 356 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MESA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

NASDAQ MESA opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $213.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $130.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.65 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. FMR LLC increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 73.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 17,012 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.