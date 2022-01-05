TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TotalEnergies is gaining from new startups, improvement in hydrocarbon prices, well-spread LNG assets and an expanding upstream portfolio that has exposure to fast-growing hydrocarbon producing regions. The company continues to streamline its portfolio through acquisitions and divestiture of non-core assets. TotalEnergies is making regular investments to expand renewable operation and strives to achieve net-zero emission by 2050. In the past one year, shares of TotalEnergies have outperformed the industry. Yet, the company’s profitability can be impacted by unplanned outages and natural decline in fields. It remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizeable volume to production. It has operations in some politically-troubled regions and competition might affect profitability.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TTE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

TTE stock opened at $51.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.92. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $54.73 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TotalEnergies stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

