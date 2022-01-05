Tokes Price Tops $0.0172 (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tokes has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and $29.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001300 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

