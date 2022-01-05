TokenPocket Reaches Market Capitalization of $82.36 Million (TPT)

TokenPocket (CURRENCY:TPT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. TokenPocket has a total market capitalization of $82.36 million and approximately $766,754.00 worth of TokenPocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPocket coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TokenPocket has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00061498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00071170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.08 or 0.08065043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00076460 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,489.44 or 0.99839375 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007647 BTC.

TokenPocket Coin Profile

TokenPocket’s total supply is 3,466,457,400 coins. TokenPocket’s official Twitter account is @TokenPocket_TP . TokenPocket’s official website is www.tokenpocket.pro

