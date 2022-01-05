Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Short Interest Update

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the November 30th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,485,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOMDF traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,202,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,288,051. Todos Medical has a one year low of 0.02 and a one year high of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.04.

Todos Medical Company Profile

Todos Medical Ltd. engages in the development of patient-friendly blood tests for the screening of cancers. The firm focuses on the creation of a new methodology for cancer detection tests that make cancer detection more accurate, accessible and affordable to the general public. It has a two cancer screening tests, TM-B1 and TM-B2.

