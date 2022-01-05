Toast (NYSE:TOST) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.88 and last traded at $33.24. 27,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,490,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOST. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $2,394,708.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $95,717,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $43,706,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $34,956,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $26,783,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,980,000. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

