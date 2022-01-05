Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS TITUF traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. 49,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,651. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. Titanium has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.99.
Titanium Company Profile
See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.