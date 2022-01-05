Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TITUF traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. 49,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,651. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. Titanium has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.99.

Get Titanium alerts:

Titanium Company Profile

Titanium Corp., Inc engages in the development of technology to recover heavy minerals and bitumen. It is focused on recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals and water lost to tailings ponds from oil sands mining operations. The firm involves in the research and development of separation process for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen from oil sands froth treatment tailings.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.