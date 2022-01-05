TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 21,600 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 420,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of AMETEK worth $52,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after acquiring an additional 486,751 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,024,000 after acquiring an additional 167,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,186,000 after acquiring an additional 141,754 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,686,000 after acquiring an additional 96,210 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $3,822,259.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $146.09 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.96 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.80 and its 200 day moving average is $135.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.