TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 17,500 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $60,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded down $5.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $345.09. 4,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,917. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.38. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.96) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

