TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,099,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen comprises approximately 1.1% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of AmerisourceBergen worth $131,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.52. 4,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,245. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $94.89 and a 1 year high of $135.26.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

