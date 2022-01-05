TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,283,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312,750 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $47,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 65,814 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 354,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter worth about $998,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

KW opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $24.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 107.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

