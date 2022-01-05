TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $90.43 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,850 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Nordson worth $90,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 71,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nordson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $7,269,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nordson by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NDSN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.25.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $251.35. The stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,906. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

