TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $105.84 Million Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,897,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,205 shares during the quarter. AZEK makes up 0.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $105,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 34.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,327 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 7.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,558,000 after acquiring an additional 238,266 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 59.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.10. 7,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,401. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52 and a beta of 1.47. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.50 million. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

