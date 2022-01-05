TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 599,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,300 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates makes up approximately 0.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $98,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JKHY stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.65. 4,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,410. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

