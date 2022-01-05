TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $43,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $115,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.90. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $685,657. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

