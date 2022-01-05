TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 721,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of FMC worth $66,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.69. 5,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,355. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.62. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

