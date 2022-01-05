TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 48,395 Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,395 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of ASGN worth $82,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 7.7% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in ASGN by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 2.9% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 81,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 476.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASGN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.60.

In other news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $3,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $487,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,962,755 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $3.24 on Tuesday, hitting $127.30. 4,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,357. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ASGN Incorporated has a twelve month low of $79.99 and a twelve month high of $131.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 2.04.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. ASGN’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.