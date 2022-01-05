Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Trading Down 11.1%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX)’s stock price fell 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 250,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 189,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$123.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28.

Thor Explorations Company Profile (CVE:THX)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.