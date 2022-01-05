TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 12,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 36,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of TheMaven in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.57 million for the quarter.

TheMaven Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MVEN)

TheMaven, Inc engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions.

