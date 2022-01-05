The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,200

The Unite Group (LON:UTG) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,250 ($16.84) to GBX 1,200 ($16.17) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s previous close.

UTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.65) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.84) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.19) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,282 ($17.28).

Get The Unite Group alerts:

Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 1,118.50 ($15.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,085.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,129.87. The Unite Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 918.50 ($12.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.84). The firm has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.