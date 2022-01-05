The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.64.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.12 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

