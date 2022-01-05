The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives $162.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $159.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.22. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $133.12 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.