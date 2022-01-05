The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after buying an additional 5,929,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 577.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,551 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in TJX Companies by 83.4% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $423,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,568 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Truist Financial began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

TJX Companies stock opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

