The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,566 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $43,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

