The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Price Target Cut to $39.00

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

RMR traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $36.05. 66,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,536. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.68.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

