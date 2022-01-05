The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 947,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 372,776 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $85,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 1,796.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Progressive by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,690 shares of company stock worth $7,193,122 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.29.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,950. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.54. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

