The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,465,000 after purchasing an additional 766,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,966,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,512,000 after purchasing an additional 944,490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,321,000 after purchasing an additional 308,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MOS opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.97.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

