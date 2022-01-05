The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after acquiring an additional 527,204 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,987,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 859.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after acquiring an additional 236,210 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,391,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock opened at $138.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

