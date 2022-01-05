The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE HIG opened at $70.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.