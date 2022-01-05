The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get GAP alerts:

NYSE GPS traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,406,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,914,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66. GAP has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GAP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.64%.

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 54.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.