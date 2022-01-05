The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.9% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,282 shares of company stock valued at $6,795,662. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.33. The stock had a trading volume of 387,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,835,753. The company has a market capitalization of $260.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

