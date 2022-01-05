The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32,031.4% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 82.4% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $260.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,282 shares of company stock valued at $6,795,662 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.