The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to post earnings of $2.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.45. Children’s Place posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full-year earnings of $13.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.83 to $13.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.64 to $13.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLCE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

Children’s Place stock opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average is $88.47.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 289.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 18.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Children's Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

